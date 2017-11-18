Weekend Special

First: Despite the urge to celebrate the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37 years as leader of Zimbabwe–first as Prime Minister then as President–era, there is much reason to be cautious. For one, coups always set a dangerous precedent. More specifically in this case, there are few signs the people of Zimbabwe will get to decide their new leader. This is not a revolution, but a realignment.

(2) In the aftermath of 9/11, Muammar Gaddafi announced both gas and oil exploration deals with the UK, and that he was abandoning his quest for nuclear and chemical weapons. In exchange, secret papers reveal, British intelligence gave him assistance in chasing down his enemies all over the world.

(3) Increasing capacity of cell phones is changing day to day life in Africa. But it is not all a positive story, when we look at how many of the telecom giants got established in the first place.

(4) The terrible experience of Tanzanian women in Oman and the United African Emirates.

(5) Climate change along with encroaching desertification is stealing the livelihood of many below the Sahara. What is to be done?

(6) Speaking of which: at this rate, it is estimated that fish catches will reduce be 60 percent around the continent.

(7) Another look at the role religion had in the Biafra crisis, and how the crisis effected religion.

(8) The Nigerian women’s bobsled team will be the first African team to participate in the sport this Winter Olympics.

(9) This week would have been Chinua Achebe’s birthday. Google celebrated this with a doodle. Achebe’s work has been celebrated for its prescience and grasp on social relations. What hasn’t been talked about much though, is how humorous his work was as well.

(10) Watch: The African player saving lives on the football pitch

