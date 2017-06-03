Weekend Music Break No.109 – Shameless Self-promotion edition

Music Break! Welcome to your weekend. This week we have a bit of shameless self promotion, some new heat from old favorites and some questions.

Weekend Music Break No.109

1) Shameless self-promotion alert! My band, the Kondi Band has a new album out today, check out the video for our song “Titi Dem Too Service.” 2) Drizilik comes to me by way of a Slovenian friend who got it sent to from Freetown. Too much Salone pride, I love it! 3) Mr Eazi cannot loose. Here is his newest clip. 4) 2Baba perhaps presents memory flares from the Biafra war which began 50 years ago this week. 5) Davido doesn’t want to be a player, but feels no shame in enacting traditional gender roles in his relationships. 6) Brockhampton brings “Heat,” and it’s really a nice heater out of Southern California. 7) Africa Is a Country favorite Killer Mike appears alongside Big Boi in this very exciting appearance from Atlanta’s older generation. 8) Now for the questions section of our show… First, who is Joss Stone? And, why has she felt the need to insert herself into the audio-visual scenery of every African capital? 9) Second, why are western musicians obsessed with war imagery in Uganda these days? Last Music Break we saw French Montana get kidnapped on his way to the airport in Kampala, and this week, Londoner Jesse Hackett, gets eaten by cannibals in a Wakaliwood homage. 10) We close out this edition with a dance video from Sacramento soundtracked to the music of Africa Is a Country contributor Delasi.

Have a great weekend!

