The year of Elaine Salo

It is very difficult to speak of Elaine Salo in the past tense. She was so alive and so present. It is difficult to write about how remarkable she was without her being here. And nothing I can say could fully capture what Elaine’s life meant, or what she meant to me.

In the conversations I had with Elaine, especially this year, she had so many plans for research she wanted to do: on water politics, sanitation, the racial geography of Cape Town, the moral economy of Manenberg (the coloured [STET] township which was the subject of her doctoral research). She talked about books she wanted to edit, articles she wanted to write and conferences she had to go to.

I first met Elaine in the mid-1990s. To be honest I’ve gone back and forth about how we met and I can’t quite recall. In retrospect I’m surprised we hadn’t met earlier. As someone else wrote about her: “It is only a little hyperbole to say that Elaine knew everyone and everyone knows her.”

We had both studied at the University of Cape Town, though she preceded me by several years. She was born in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, but for me she was so much a representative of Cape Town, the city of my birth, it was like we knew each other all along. The familiarity came from the cadences in her voice, her smatterings of Afrikaans, how she reminded me of my five sisters, or her research on Manenberg [STET] where one of my grandmothers lived briefly after being forcibly removed from Kirstenbosch below Table Mountain.

An outstanding quality of Elaine was that she unapologetic about the people and places where she was from, those she studied, and she made me realize I could do the same.

I still remember once, in the early 2000s, while I was still a graduate student, recording a conversation between Elaine and the gay rights and AIDS activist Zackie Achmat about sexual politics in Southern Africa for a Cape Town arts journal, Chimurenga. The interview happened at Zackie’s house in Muizenberg and was later published as “Black Gays and Mugabes.” I was supposed to interview them, but just watched and listened as these two intellectuals sparred effortlessly, mixing humor, insight, history, cultural politics and solidarity.

It was a lesson in political engagement.

I also wasn’t surprised that Elaine also came from that generation of activists who had done the hard work of liberation, but now didn’t shy away from engaging head-on with the limitations and promises of the new South Africa.

At the turn of the century, I moved away from South Africa to New York City, so I saw less of Elaine. When we did see each other however– at conferences mostly, or when I visited Cape Town — our conversations picked up where we had last left off. The last time I saw her was last January at an outdoors restaurant in Plumstead, a suburb to the south of the city. We met for breakfast. Her husband Colin was there too, along with their daughter Jessica. They were visiting with family. Elaine insisted my 10 year-old daughter Rosa — curious, a tween, bookworm, fidgety, bright, and anxious at all the unfamiliarity of the city — should meet Jessica. She thought that they would immediately recognize one another. She was right. She knew people.

I grew up in one of the dormitory townships of the Cape Flats and it is around that world — one where Elaine cut her teeth as an activist and later as an academic, that we connected the most: The politics, the hypocrisy of the city’s governing and middle classes, and the potential — hidden in plain sight — of Cape Town’s very poor black and coloured [STET] residents. Elaine’s work was a model of how to treat the people in that region with respect.

The historian Terri Barnes perhaps best characterized Elaine’s work on Cape Town: “Her passion was to clothe the experiences of women and men on the Cape Flats in the dignity they deserved. Not god’s stepchildren, not tattooed gangsters, not gap-toothed drunks on street corners, not child-women shouting at dirty urchins. No. People with histories, communities and choices who deserved respect and careful theorizing.”

One of my favorite memories of Elaine was from around 2002 in Cape Town. In conversations with my now wife, also Jessica, I lamented a lot about what the city had lost with segregation — in terms of the rich cultural life of the world around the mountain — and could never recover. Things that my father talked about. I felt that I could never adequately capture that world. Then Elaine invited us to her house in Woodstock for a party, off Roodebloem Road, I think on Palmerston Road. Elaine and Colin’s son Miles was still a little boy. As we walked through the door and settled in, a jazz band was jamming in the middle of the living room. I think Colin was on guitar, and the late Vincent Kolbe on piano. I turned to my wife and didn’t have to say anything. This is what I had been talking about.

A few years ago I posted a picture on social media of my dad and myself as a child at his work. He was a gardener in a rich, white suburb in Cape Town for 40 years, a quick walk from where he was born in Newlands and grew up in Kirstenbosch. He worked for a white Supreme Court Judge. I talked about how as a child I accompanied my dad when he would go to work on Saturdays and how I didn’t do much work, but ran around the large estate chasing tennis balls, or read from the large pile of newspapers and magazines in the servant’s quarters or badgered his boss with questions.

Friends “liked” the picture and some people took this as something I had overcome.

Elaine wrote to me: “My hope for you is that you can make a thousand flowers bloom just like your dad. The beauty of gardeners like musicians is that they share the fruits of their labor freely… Sight and sound cannot be contained.”

That is how I remember her.

*This is an edited version of remarks first made at a memorial for Elaine Salo this summer in Newark, Delaware. Elaine died on August 13, 2016. She was 54.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Email



Related