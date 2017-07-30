Sunday read: Cultural appropriation and sugar drinks

It’s the year of Bieberton. Drakeobeats. Sheerenhall. It’s also been five years since Okayplayer/Okayafrica had me sit down with Diplo, the DJ and producer, to talk about the ethics of appropriation in the global music industry. A lot has changed since then, and excuse the cliché, but unfortunately a lot has stayed the same.

In my personal life, I reached a milestone — a goal that grew in the back of my mind that day we sat in an exclusive corner room in Manhattan’s Ace Hotel, while Diplo did a swift job of acquitting himself of any blame in the formation of the problematic industry we now inhabit. I realized in the midst of that 6-hour conversation (only a snippet of which made it to publication), that perhaps instead of trying to dialogue about these issues (I felt we weren’t doing anything other than displaying Diplo’s impeccable media training), I would perhaps get further illustrating my point by making content that was exemplary of it. I have since come to that point, and am only now realizing the implications of what that meant for myself and for the projects I have decided to take on.

One of the things that I didn’t know then, and suspect now, is that perhaps the reason why Diplo agreed to do that joint interview, was because at that moment he was at the precipice of being untouchable in the music industry — one of the go to producers that gets called on to magically engineer global hits. However, at that time, something in my analysis of his practice had struck at the core of what was wrong with it. Maybe he felt that because of the position he was precariously coming in to, he needed to address that critique. But at the end of the day, I’m sure its because he didn’t want that fucking with his money.

Lo and behold, the following year, Diplo would be named as one of Forbes Magazine’s top 10 most paid DJs and earn upwards of $13 million as a DJ/producer/brand ambassador. As it turns out, during our conversation the elephant in the room was exactly that.

So, while he talked about throwing $40,000 a year down the money pit that was Mad Decent, a platform for promoting global musicians — often from marginalized communities, the reality was that less than one percent of his annual earnings were going to that venture. What would ultimately be a tiny bit of startup capital that would reap him huge dividends in the future (as a Hollywood super producer for projects with million dollar budgets), was not even a splash in his bucket.

What’s perhaps more frustrating for me, is that today many people focused only on the cultural appropriation aspect of my critique of Diplo (particularly those engaged in a certain kind of identity politics) and didn’t quite grasp that I wasn’t actually mad at Diplo for working with others or promoting other people’s cultures (which if we were all on even starting ground materially wouldn’t be as much a problem I believe). What I was mad at was that he turned cultural appropriation into a form of capitalism, the core critique of which is that wealth isn’t fairly distributed in proportion to the various parts’ input (labor).

As far as that personal goal that came up in the back of my mind that afternoon, that has manifest itself in a full length album called Salone. Salone is the name in the local language, Krio, for my father’s home country Sierra Leone. It is a collaboration with a blind street musician named Sorie Koroma, artist name Sorie Kondi. We are from different worlds, but for some reason our collaboration makes sense. Music writers and interviewers have been trying to wrestle with why. I don’t have a very clear answer for them. They often know me as the one who railed against cultural appropriation, for my pointing out neocolonialism in the African vinyl trade industry. How can I participate in another Western meets African musical collaboration without stinking of hypocrisy? But I fear that concentrating on those aspects of my critique is to miss out on the original point I was trying to put forward.

The current music industry landscape is one in which an artist needs capital in order to get heard. This capital often comes from corporate brands selling a variety of non-music related material, such as Red Bull, Heineken, Ray Ban, Levis, and an assortment of others. Essentially this has turned musicians, DJs, producers in to default advertising agents, just without the job security and benefits (healthcare, retirement savings, paychecks!) of their colleagues with full time jobs at the corporation. The freedom that freelancing allows you to create, set your own schedule, travel is seen as a fair trade off.

It is not.

As I write this, I’m sitting in London in one of my music partner’s dad’s flat (nice digs, but not a fancy Ace Hotel corner room by any means). I’m here because I’m on a promotional tour for the Kondi Band. Our label is based in London, and I know that Europe is a better place for us to tour this kind of music. They have tons of festivals, often funded by their national governments, that allow up and coming, experimental, underground, classic and lesser known acts to get their foot in the door or sustain a career. There’s one big problem: Sorie Kondi is not here since his travel has been put in limbo by the UK’s immigration agency. We have had several shows cancelled, even though we’ve offered an alternative set up that resembles more of a Jamaican Soundsystem-style show. So, we are losing money, and I’m stuck here waiting for my scheduled flight home (we don’t have enough money to change the flight.) I don’t know the future of the project because Sorie’s passport is also in limbo somewhere called Sheffield, and we don’t know if future tours will be put in jeopardy because of this situation. Add this to the fact that we are currently on a race against time to get enough attention to be able to justify the financing of the recording of a second album to our label and distributor. An international project like this needs infrastructure and capital to survive. The project as a whole is currently in several thousands of Euros debt, and after five years of hard work, it is in danger of falling apart.

Which explains my tweet tangent this morning:

This music industry is aboslutely infuriating. — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

Musicians are stuck between the market and the state and neither are very kind to us. — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

Even more so if you are poor or are from a poor country. — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

I wonder if music fans understood how that really effects what even gets made, that the music industry itself would start to change. — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

I know, I’m a touring DJ. However, I’m not the only one who will tell you that the glamorous life of a touring DJ is not all it seems on the outside. People have little patience for complaining over-worked DJs however, as evidenced by the popular Twitter account @djscomplaining. However, I am now in my mid 30s, have a new son, and have to deal with the life realities of adulthood that my 20-year old self (the age when I set off on this journey) hadn’t even considered. And this industry was not built for longevity for most people.

I chose to stick around. I don’t know why beyond a kind of lingering idealism. I originally saw this platform and my talents as one of the few ways I could affect some kind of change in the world.

However, the more I stick around the more disillusioned I become.

Perhaps another moment of truth for me was my participation in the Red Bull music academy in New York in May of 2013. I wasn’t an official participant, but because I was a Brooklyn resident involved in the local scene, the folks at the Red Bull Music Academy (some of whom I know from the underground scenes we came up in) got me involved. I got paid $2,000 to write an expose on African immigrant clubbing in New York. I remember sitting on the train the day it was published, gleaming with pride as I looked around at my fellow riders reading my cover story. While knowing at the time deep down that Red Bull Music Academy was problematic, I felt in many ways validated for that moment as a writer, DJ and cultural observer.

Friends of mine went even further with their engagement with Red Bull. The now defunct party Que Bajo participated in the Culture Sound Clash in Manhattan that year, and received $50,000 to put on a large show incorporating many members of our local community, and even flew in folks in that influenced the formation of it. It was a fun moment. However, it was very flash in the pan.

That Que Bajo is now defunct, is fairly indicative of the problems we are dealing with in the contemporary independent electronic music scene. Money troubles eventually led to in fighting and we realized that the temporary influx of capital only served to draw a wedge between members of our community rather than uplift it. It’s also a cliché that money causes more problems, but seeing it in action doesn’t make it any less painful. What I would chalk that up to ultimately, is that our expectations were temporarily raised, our potential temporarily realized, and when we could no longer live up to those moments our own self-worth was put into question.

I joke to friends that after leaving New York for Rio de Janeiro, I realized that everyone in New York City has the 2-steps-from-Kanye disease. Meaning you are suffering through paying the rent and trying to survive in this creatively stifling advertising industry and Wall Street driven city, but you’re only two steps away from Kanye so you won’t quit it. What that really means is that you’re in the center of capital. You can see it all around you, but like a mirage of an oasis in the desert you can’t actually touch any of it.

Five years after Diplo and I talked about appropriating underground New York queer culture (fyi, he currently has his sights set on Afropop). Queer electronic musicians are now central to the mainstream independent music media and New York scene. Some DJ friends (usually straight males) will joke: if you’re not a queer woman of color DJ in Brooklyn, you’re not getting booked in 2017. As I laid out in 2012, the industry like to focus on certain scenes as the flavor of the day. But, I also know many of the queer women of color DJs in Brooklyn and they’re just as frustrated. I imagine that is because even politically progressive identity politics can become fodder for corporate advertising agencies profit margins, eventually sewing the kind of internal community discord that I saw happen with Que Bajo. So, even with more representation for marginalized identities, something is still broken in the deeper system.

My Twitter rant continued:

In creative industries, investment capital is measured in likes and follows. Passively clicking is actually a form of market participation — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

I even don't know a better forum for this info than Twitter, a corporate entity that deals in real estate speculation and gentrification — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

So if you're a real human being, trying to live in the real world, you're damned if you do, and damned if you don't participate. — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

Belgian producer collaborating with West African artists, Max LeDaron chimed in:

As I reach the final stages of my own record, some thoughts of selling out to the far right energy drink company crossed my mind — Max le Daron (@maxledaron) July 20, 2017

and then I thought "nah let's struggle" — Max le Daron (@maxledaron) July 20, 2017

@intlblk but seriously, funding on your own a proper mix and master + a few videos is nearly impossible, and I don't believe in crowdfunding — Max le Daron (@maxledaron) July 20, 2017

Me:

The beauty of pre soundcloud touring big club internet celebrity naija oil money was that the shit didnt have to be perfect to get heard — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

Kuduro was all over compressed and distorted — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

Max:

yeah, I feel like today you NEED to have videos, you NEED to sound crisp, you NEED to hire a PR dude… — Max le Daron (@maxledaron) July 20, 2017

Me:

We fucking drank the sugary juice and cut off our legs in the process — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

Diabetes!!! — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

And what Max is pointing to is an unfortunate reality of the contemporary creative world. We are dependent on the rightwing owned sugary drinks and jeans and sunglass companies to allow us to create. Our value as creatives in the USA at least, the largest national music industry in the world, is completely based on their patronage. Which is perhaps fine if you’re at the top of the food chain (capitalism is designed to have only a few people at the top). But, in reality, unless you own your own platform like Jay-Z, you really have no leverage, bargaining power or even really true creative autonomy (just ask Kanye).

Contrary to the utopian dreams of the early Internet, the idea of a more democratic communications space has given way to a system of capitalist exploitation. Anything that challenges the core of the system we create in is forced to eek out an existence on the margins, that is until it gains a million likes on youtube and Drake remixes it. And even if an entire community gets “put on,” ultimately all they want is the polished, likable, followable, palatable (sugary drink), exclusive-able content that will get these companies their virtual social capital, which only they can convert into cold hard cash.

And the truth is, even Jay-Z isn’t immune, since he has made deals with even bigger corporations like Samsung and Sprint to ensure his ability to create. Think about that. Even the richest creatives in the room are not completely free to create whatever they want. And it doesn’t matter what kind of politics you profess in the music, identity or otherwise, those corporations still get paid. (And I think Jay-Z and Beyonce’s actual politics of pseudo black nationalism and feminism as a cover for corporate capitalism is vapid and disgusting.)

I know this isn’t going to sink in with everyone who reads this. I feel like much of the point on cultural appropriation I was trying to make was lost in the flash and splendor of the social media driven media environment.

What I want however is for all individuals to really try and understand what’s happening in the current Internet-driven creative economy, to look at the kind of world we want to create, and invest in the positive humanistic aspects that make us feel more like humans in a healthy supportive community, and society as a whole.

There are many alternatives as my friend Nati Conrazon like to point out (follow her, and everyone she follows for some great music and culture related initiatives trying to bring the power back to all the people!).

As for me?

I'm gonna keep making records whether I have the capital or not. — International Black (@intlblk) July 20, 2017

