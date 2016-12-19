Give us your money

With all the excitement around us joining Jacobin, we were a bit worried that the fundraising part might have gotten a lost in the shuffle.

So with that we just wanted to make a reminder post for you to donate to Africa Is a Country! It will help us with our relaunch effort on the new platform covering operational costs, including paying up and coming African writers, photographers, and video makers, as well as expanding towards a print issue.

Africa Is a Country still a truly independent media platform that has largely been volunteer run. Over the years we’ve made a lot of effort to keep the site free from ad driven content, and corporate sponsors. That can only continue with help from our dear readers!

So please take some time to donate. You can do it by visiting this link: paypal.me/africasacountry — or by sending a check to: Jacobin Foundation, 388 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11217 (including “Africa Is a Country” in the memo line if mailing in your contribution).

Small donations can make a big impact! If you can only donate $5, $10, or $15 we would be grateful. Even more helpful would be to also share your favorite Africa is a Country article with a friend, and ask them to donate to support independent media!

To sweeten the incentive to contribute, we’ve also reopened our T-shirt shop. So if you haven’t gotten your’s yet, from now until the end of the year you can head there to grab your Africa Is a Country logo T’s!

