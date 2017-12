INTL BLK comes back to Dublab in Los Angeles for its 2nd episode (with mic that’s a bit too hot, sorry!). This time we dive a bit into the Black Pacific, and take a deeper look at the contemporary Cuban Hip Hop scene with guest Luna Olavarria Gallegos, one of the producers of the Afro Razones project. Stream below and subscribe to the Africa Is a Radio channel on Mixcloud.

