Emmanuel Macron’s Twitter fingers and other Weekend Specials

First up, Macron continues his streak of African agitation. This week his target –on Twitter — was Algeria.

(2) Speaking of Algeria: December 6 was the anniversary of Frantz Fanon’s death from leukemia at the age of 36. Some thoughts on a couple new books (published here on Africa is a Country) that seek to present the philosopher to us in a new way. [A few, older pieces that are also worth revisiting on Africa is a Country about Fanon’s legacy are here, here, here and here–Ed]

(3) Regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in Libya, we must look to countries of origin, destination, and transit to bear a joint responsibility for the migrants.

(4) In fact, it is better looked as a confluence of many displacements and migration crises.

(5) Muammar Gaddafi’s son is coming back to Tripoli and could stand for next year’s Libyan elections.

(6) Has Angola had a revolution of its own? Or are the new wide-ranging reforms still in the context of a political “musical chairs”?

(7) It appears that in Soviet Russia, sorry, modern-day Nigeria, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is extorting, assaulting and intimidating citizens. People have had enough, and there is widespread call for wider Nigerian police (ranked worst in the world) reform. #EndSARS

(8) After paying $700m for the last 10 years, in installments, the Swiss government will return the final $320m money the late Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha stashed away between 1993 and 1998.



(9) Another leader from Kano, Sanusi Lamido, puts forth another way to look at the Sahel and how West African nations and North African one can work together.



(10) Kenyan’s national elections made all the headlines. But the down-ballot votes show the success of devolution and suggest a path for addressing the ever-widening inequality.

(11) As international pressure grows on tax-dodging and financial havens, Mauritius looks to diversify its economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Google

Email



Related